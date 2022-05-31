Flipkart Student's Club Launched For Users Aged Between 13 To 25 News oi-Vivek

If you are a student, then here is a piece of good news from one of the leading e-commerce platforms in India -- Flipkart. Flipkart has now come up with a new offer for students -- Flipkart Student's Club to offer deals and discounts on various products for students.

Under Flipkart Student's Club, the e-commerce platform has created a new space to "cater to millions of Indian students and support their academic, athletic, cultural, social and extracurricular interests." Flipkart app and website will soon get a new storefront named Flipkart Student's Club with products from across categories.

There Is A Simple Verification Process

Students can enroll in Flipkart Student's Club using a simple verification process. Eligible users can get exclusive deals and benefits and various products. This service is available for both parents and students from Flipkart mobile app and website.

How To Sign-Up For Flipkart Student's Club?

Users can currently access Flipkart Student's Club from an Android or iOS device. The age of the user has to be between 13 to 25, and the same will be verified using Aadhaar and will be considered a one-time KYC authentication.

Users will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number. After successful verification, users can enjoy exclusive deals and discounts from Flipkart Student's Club section for free. Flipkart Student's Club is a free membership program and minor students can take their parent's help to get into the Flipkart Student's Club.

Flipkart Student's Club Benefits

As of now, there is no exact information on deals available for Flipkart Student's Club users. However, as per one of the banners, the company is likely to offer deals and discounts on products like laptops, audio devices, mobiles, electronics, accessories, books, fashion, beauty products, sports, fitness, food, and auto care.

Again, these deals will not be visible to regular users, and they will only be available for eligible students who are between the age of 13 to 25. Given this is a free deal from Flipkart, the company is likely to entice students by offering massive deals on smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which are essential for students these days.

