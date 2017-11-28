FM launches Paytm Payments Bank

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, formally inaugurated Paytm Payments Bank on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The Minister said that a new chapter in history has been written with the launch of this new Payments Bank.

The bank has been designed to help achieve financial inclusion in the country and is in line with Paytm's mission of bringing half a billion Indians on to the mainstream economy.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, "India is on a cusp of a financial revolution. The demography and access to financial services will create a ton of jobs in the country and Paytm is very proud to be a part of this financial services revolution. Paytm Payments Bank will work towards creating a massive number of jobs in the long run."

Renu Satti said, "Paytm Payments Bank is the country's largest mobile-first, technology-led bank. By virtue of reaching every nook and corner of the country, we will be able to bring the large un-served and under-served population to the mainstream economy. We are committed to offering the most transparent, safe and trusted banking to masses."

Paytm Payments Bank is India's truly mobile-first bank with zero charges on all online transactions and no minimum balance requirement. The bank has been designed to help achieve financial inclusion in the country and is in line with Paytm's mission of bringing half a billion Indians on to the mainstream economy.

The company has planned an investment of $500 million in KYC (Know Your Customer) operations. It is setting up KYC centers across India to complete KYC for customers and make them eligible for a Payments Bank account.

Here are some features of Paytm Payments Bank:

· Quick and paperless account opening

· Earn interest on your savings account

· Zero-fee account, no minimum balance requirement

· Every online transaction (such as IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, UPI) will be free of charge

· Free personalized RuPay digital debit card

· Withdraw cash from any ATM;

· Access to personalized banking at more than 100,000 Paytm ka ATM locations across India.