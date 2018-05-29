Gmail for iOS gets ‘Smart Unsubscribe’ feature, Android to receive soon

Google's email service platform Gmail had received its share of makeover recently. Google had rolled out a whole new set of features for Gmail. Along with the revamped design, the update that is released for the Gmail brings a whole set of new features and functionality for the service. The update also brings the elements of Material Design to the Gmail.

Google has further said that as a part of the redesign it would also be introducing Smart Reply, Confidential Mode, Nudging, native Offline Support and some more features to Gmail. Some of the above-mentioned features including the Confidential Mode, Nudging, Smart Inbox etc, have been already released for Gmail over the past few weeks.

Now, Google is saying that it will finally be releasing the Smart Unsubscribe feature to its Gmail mobile app. However, the feature has already gone live for the iOS and is believed to be rolled out for the Android devices soon.

The Smart Unsubscribe feature is said to categorize the emails intelligently and will also recommend a mailing list from which the user needs to unsubscribe. Google further says that the new feature will also suggest newsletters to the users. The new feature will also suggest a user to unsubscribe from a newsletter when it has been not opened for a long time and is staying in the inbox for quite some time. With this Google hopes that the users will be able to manage the emails in a better way and it will further give the users a better Gmail experience.

We all would agree that Gmail is one of the most popular e-mail platforms globally. The email service caters the need of both the retail users and enterprises. With this latest update and the introduction of AI feature for the Gmail, it is bound to give an ultimate user experience.

As mentioned earlier the 'Smart Unsubscribe' feature is available for iOS and it is expected to be rolled out for the Android platform soon. It would be interesting to see what else Google has in store for the users going forward.