Google Assistant will now allow users to make video calls on Duo

Google has recently introduced an update with which the Google Assistant will now be able to make video calls. This also includes calling international users on Google's video chat mobile app. The new feature will allow users to make calls from their smartphone, contacts and messaging apps with the help of the mobile video chat app (Duo).

Google mentioned in a post late on Monday that, "If you use the Google Assistant: You can start a 'Duo' video call by saying or typing, "Video call (name)." The latest update was released by Google for the latest version of "Duo" for both the Android and other OS-based smartphones and tablets.

To use the video calling feature on the smartphones or the tablets the device must be running on Android Oreo 8.0 and upper versions. The users will then need to sync their "Google Duo" settings with the help of "Account Sync" option. For the users who do not have the "Duo" app installed would be redirected to the Google's other video chat and messaging platform which is the "Hangouts". Google has started rolling out the feature for the Android users. However, it might take some time before it makes it way to all the users.

To recall, Google had earlier released an update for the Google Duo which was the version 31 of the app. The v31 of the Google Duo app allows a user to add their Google account during the setup while they provide their phone number. The new app further allows the users to register directly to the app without the need of updating a phone number. This implies that going forward the app could make its way to other OS platforms as well. You can read the complete story by clicking on this link.

Also, Google has recently Gmail, Chrome, and Google Drive on the web. Following this the company has given a sneak peek at the latest upcoming new all-white design for its Android apps, you can read the complete story by clicking on this link.