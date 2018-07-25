Google Photos, Maps, and Gmail could receive an all-white Material theme design

Google had first announced the Material Theme design guidelines during the Google I/O which took place earlier this year. Following that, the tech giant has been revamping its apps on a regular basis. Recently, Google has revamped Gmail, Chrome, and Google Drive on the web. Now, the company has given a quick peek at the latest upcoming new all-white design for its Android apps.

According to some reports, the new design reel is developed by Adam Grabowski and Nicolo Bianchino. The duo teams up with the tech giant for video projects. The new design reel which is being developed by them shows the upcoming overhaul of most of the apps by Google including Google Photos, Google Maps, and Gmail among some other apps.

The latest project by the duo is similar to the previous work they did with Google. The description of this new concept video states that they have "worked together with the Google Material Design team to create a piece (video) showcasing their updated design system for their internal teams."

The video created by the duo has now become private and is no longer available for the public users. The video gives a sneak peek at how the company's Material Theme design is evolving. The video features some flamboyant animation which soon turns into old coins and redesigns itself into a clear, rounded, and all-white design which now appears that the tech giant will opt for its app redesign.

The video further showcases the revamped apps towards the end of the video; this gives the users a hint at how the Google's newly designed apps might turn out to be. Also, as per the screenshots of the video captured by Ars Technica gives a clear picture of most of the Google's Android apps which makes it easy to guess what the new designs might look like.

The screenshots captured shows that the Gmail for Android has skipped on its previously available red hue and has replaced it with the design similar to its web app. The compose button has been moved to the center and adorns a multi-colored 'plus' sign. Besides, the Google Maps for Android have begun rolling out with the new design which is quite appealing.