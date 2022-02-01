Google Drive To Give Limited Space For WhatsApp Backup; Here’s How Much You’ll Get News oi-Megha Rawat

WhatsApp backups on Google Drive may no longer have unlimited storage capacity in the future as some web references hint that a restriction for backups for Android devices is in the works.

iCloud storage space for WhatsApp backups is already limited for iPhone users. On the other hand, Android users have had unlimited storage on Google Drive for their conversation backups up to this point. WhatsApp may make improvements to help Android users manage the size of their backups.

Alerts for Google Drive Limit

WABetaInfo has discovered the functionality in development. Multiple strings referencing modifications to Google Drive and storage assigned to WhatsApp chat backups may be seen in an image. With terms like "Backup limit is" and "Google Drive backup changing," the strings explicitly imply a variable. Along with the strings, additional user alerts about the development are displayed, such as "Google Drive approaching full" and "Google Drive limit surpassed."

In October of last year, a related feature was teased. The feature would allow users to choose which types of messages and data they want to save to their Google Drive. Given that Google now provides unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups, such a feature instantly aroused concerns about a future storage limit.

Limited Storage For WhatsApp Backup

As of yet, there's no word on a paid storage plan or how much storage Google will dedicate to the chat backup. When it comes to iPhones, Apple takes advantage of the complimentary 5GB of iCloud storage for WhatsApp backups. When that limit is reached, customers can upgrade to normal iCloud+ storage to add more WhatsApp files and other phone data.

When the feature is implemented, WhatsApp will be the first app to lose access to limitless Google Drive storage. Similar unlimited storage functionality for Google Photos was previously discontinued by Google. The adjustment was implemented in June of last year. Images and movies on Google Photos now count toward your 15GB of free Google Drive storage, after years of limitless backup support.

If Google follows suit, WhatsApp backups on Android phones may soon be counted against the free 15GB of storage that Google offers to all Google Drive users. Users would have to purchase Google One plans starting at Rs 130 per month for an extra 100GB after this limit is reached.

This is just another indicator that Google is drifting toward a similar stance for WhatsApp reinforcements. So very much like iPhone clients, people using WhatsApp on Android should be prepared to redirect chat reinforcements in the near future.

