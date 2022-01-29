Google Considering Development Of Android Tablets; Release Expected Soon News oi-Megha Rawat

Android's one of the most original founders, Wealthy Miner is said to be working on the Android Tablets section. The information came out recently in a ComputerWorld investigation delving into Google's tablet history. The information was confirmed later on by Miner's LinkedIn page in which his current title states "CTO Android Tablets".

He also added that he has been on the same post since March 2021. In an email to The Verge, Google said his precise role in the "Platforms and Ecosystems team" is "driving software development for Android for large displays."

Given the fact that a key person in Android's history is currently working on tablets, as well as a few Google job listings, it indicates that the corporation is working on something other than phones and foldables with Android.

Google Prioritizing Making of Android Tablet

Miner worked on Android when it was being developed by Android Inc., a firm that was ultimately acquired by Google. He's done a lot of things since then (including assisting Google in determining which firms to invest in), but it appears like he's now back working on Android, this time with a focus on making it better for tablets.

That's a significant shift for Google, which specified in 2019 that its hardware division had stopped working on tablets and would instead concentrate on laptops.

While Google's hardware VP indicated that the "Android & Chrome OS divisions are 100 percent devoted for the long haul on working with our partners on tablets," it was difficult to be hopeful about the future of Google-powered tablets in the wake of the Pixel Slate's lackluster performance which used Chrome OS rather than Android.

Google Making A Way For Android Tablet Section

It's not just Miner's job that demonstrates Google's newfound focus on larger-screen devices. The forthcoming Android 12L update, which is now in beta, is focused on improving the tablet and foldable experience. 9to5Mac discovered a job posting for a "Senior Engineering Supervisor, Android Tablet App Expertise." Google also feels that "the future of computing is trending in the direction of more highly effective and successful tablets."

On Twitter, Miner has been making some interesting remarks. While retweeting ComputerWorld's article, Minor stated, "Definitely a sad story, but there is a hint of hope at the end." He also responded to Mishaal Rahman's tweet, calling Android 12L, an upcoming version aimed at larger-screen smartphones, a "wonderful start."

New hires and rumors about Google working on its own foldable Pixel phone which could be a device turning into a tablet, it appears that the firm is going to return to the tablet market in some capacity. Google declined to comment on whether it had reconsidered developing for its own devices.

While the iPad is the center of attention when it comes to tablets, Apple does not have a complete monopoly on the market. According to market research firm IDC, Apple was the biggest tablet vendor in the third quarter of 2021 with roughly a 34% market share.

However, competitors such as Samsung which is the second largest with roughly 18% of the market in Q3 2021, Amazon, and others will have plenty of room. While it's possible that Google is simply focusing on its relationships with tablet manufacturers, a second attempt at a Pixel tablet wouldn't be unexpected especially for those who remember the Nexus 7.

