Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Best Discount Offers Top Gaming Laptops
Gaming laptops are among the few powerful laptops. They pack some of the latest upgrades, fast-packed features, game-centric specifications, and much more. Top brands like Acer, MSI, Lenovo, Asus, Dell, and others have released gaming laptops. What's more, the Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale is offering a huge discount on gaming laptops. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale and the discounts offered.
Going into the details, the Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale is offering the MSI GF75 Thin with Intel i5-10300H, 17.3" FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop for just Rs. 60,490. One can also check out the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H for just Rs. 74,490.
The Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale is now offering several Acer gaming laptops at a discount. For instance, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop is now priced at Rs. 68,990. The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) is also a great deal for intense gamers. That's not all. One can check Asus gaming laptops like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) 14-inch.
Plus, the Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H is now available for Rs. 64,990. Other devices like the HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5, HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches FHD Gaming Laptop, and the HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H can be bought at a huge discount at the Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale.
MSI GF75 Thin, Intel i5-10300H, 17.3" FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 82,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 60,490 ; You Save: Rs. 22,500 (27% Off)
MSI GF75 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 60,490 onwards during the sale.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 68,990 ; You Save: Rs. 41,000 (37% Off)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming laptop is available at 37% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 68,990 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,12,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 74,490 ; You Save: Rs. 38,500 (34% Off)
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is available at 34% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 74,490 onwards during the sale.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) 14-inch (35.56 cms)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,10,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 71,000 (34% Off)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is available at 34% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,39,990 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 93,690 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; You Save: Rs. 28,700 (31%)
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H is available at 31% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.
HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 81,869 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; You Save: Rs. 16,879 (21% Off)
HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 is available at 21% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches FHD Gaming Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 76,020 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,990 ; You Save: Rs. 16,030 (21% Off)
HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches FHD Gaming Laptop is available at 21% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 59,990 onwards during the sale.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 79,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 98,990 (19% Off)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop is available at 19% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 79,999 onwards during the sale.
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,12,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 74,490 ; You Save: Rs. 38,500 (34% Off)
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is available at 34% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 74,490 onwards during the sale.
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 96,990 ; You Save: Rs. 43,000 (31% Off)
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) is available at 31% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 96,990 onwards during the sale.
Dell 15 (2021) i5-10200H Gaming Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 89,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 74,890 ; You Save: Rs. 15,100 (17% Off)
Dell 15 (2021) i5-10200H Gaming Laptop is available at 17% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 74,890 onwards during the sale.
