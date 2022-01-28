Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Best Discount Offers Top Gaming Laptops

The Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale is now offering several Acer gaming laptops at a discount. For instance, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop is now priced at Rs. 68,990. The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) is also a great deal for intense gamers. That's not all. One can check Asus gaming laptops like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) 14-inch.

Plus, the Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H is now available for Rs. 64,990. Other devices like the HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5, HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches FHD Gaming Laptop, and the HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H can be bought at a huge discount at the Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale.

MSI GF75 Thin, Intel i5-10300H, 17.3" FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 82,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 60,490 ; You Save: Rs. 22,500 (27% Off)

MSI GF75 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 60,490 onwards during the sale.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 68,990 ; You Save: Rs. 41,000 (37% Off)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming laptop is available at 37% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 68,990 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,12,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 74,490 ; You Save: Rs. 38,500 (34% Off)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is available at 34% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 74,490 onwards during the sale.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) 14-inch (35.56 cms)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,10,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 71,000 (34% Off)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is available at 34% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 1,39,990 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 93,690 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; You Save: Rs. 28,700 (31%)

Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H is available at 31% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.

HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 81,869 ; Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; You Save: Rs. 16,879 (21% Off)

HP Pavilion Gaming 10th Gen Intel Core i5 is available at 21% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.

HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches FHD Gaming Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 76,020 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,990 ; You Save: Rs. 16,030 (21% Off)

HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1 inches FHD Gaming Laptop is available at 21% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 59,990 onwards during the sale.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 79,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 98,990 (19% Off)

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 Gaming Laptop is available at 19% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 79,999 onwards during the sale.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,12,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 74,490 ; You Save: Rs. 38,500 (34% Off)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is available at 34% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 74,490 onwards during the sale.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,39,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 96,990 ; You Save: Rs. 43,000 (31% Off)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) is available at 31% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 96,990 onwards during the sale.

Dell 15 (2021) i5-10200H Gaming Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 89,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 74,890 ; You Save: Rs. 15,100 (17% Off)

Dell 15 (2021) i5-10200H Gaming Laptop is available at 17% discount during Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale 2022. You can get this laptop for Rs. 74,890 onwards during the sale.