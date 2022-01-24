Google Pixel 6a To Launch Alongside Pixel Smartwatch; Everything You Should Know News oi-Megha Rawat

Google Pixel 6a could be joining the Pixel 6 pair in the near future. According to the source Max Jambor, the forthcoming Pixel phone might be released as early as May.

The Pixel 6a is expected to appear in May 2022, according to Jambor, which suggests that the upcoming Pixel phone will arrive considerably sooner than the previous Pixel series schedule. While the source didn't provide a specific date, previous sources stated the Pixel 6a would be released on May 26.

Google Pixel 6a Rumored Specifications

According to reports, the next Pixel 6a will have a design similar to the new Pixel 6 series, with horizontal camera modules and a triple-tone color scheme on the back. According to rumors, the phone will be the first from Google's inventory to be sold without an audio port.

A 6.2-inch OLED display is expected on the phone. It has a pixel density of 424ppi and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone's bezel-less display features a punch-hole in the center-top, which houses the selfie camera. It also has an estimated screen-to-body ratio of 84.93 percent.

It could be powered by Google's Tensor GS101 processor. The Pixel 6 is built on the same silicon as the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6a is expected to have at least 8GB of RAM.

It is said to have a 50MP primary sensor and an ultra-wide sensor on the camera front. An 8MP camera could be installed on the front of the phone. According to rumors, the Pixel 6a will have a glass back and be 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm in size.

The Google Pixel 6A features a powerful Google Tensor chipset with a Mali-G78 MP20 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The device's processing is handled by an octa-core CPU with a Cortex X1, Cortex A76, and Cortex A55 architecture. The processor can also run at a speed of 2.8GHz.

A 5,000 mAh Li-Polymer-type battery powers the smartphone. It is also non-removable by nature, in addition to supporting the fast charging technology.

Google Pixel Smartwatch Rumored Specifications

Around the same time, Google is expected to release its first smartwatch. In a recent tweet, noted leakster Jon Prosser disclosed that the Pixel smartwatch will be released on May 26. He even provided an alleged photograph of the Google Pixel smartwatch, which revealed the device to have a sleek round dial with three different colored straps: Blue, Orange, and Grey.

Although the latter has a somewhat thicker shell, the design is similar to Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2. While the tipster provided a potential debut date, he did mention that Google has a habit of pushing back release dates and that this may be the case with their new products as well.

The Pixel Watch's possible watch faces have also been revealed, showing things like step counts, heart rate, and weather. One of them even has a Fitbit logo on it, implying that the Pixel Watch will include some Fitbit functions.

Google Pixel 6a Price In India

The Google Pixel 6A is anticipated to cost Rs. 43,490 in India. On February 24, 2022, Google Pixel 6A is likely to be released. This is the base variant of the Google Pixel 6A with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which will be available in black and gold.

Google Pixel Wristwatch Price In India

The Google Pixel Watch will likely be a high-end product that will compete with the Apple Watch. There's very little information about the Pixel Watch's price. However, it is projected to cost more than a Fitbit Watch. The Fitbit Sense, for example, costs $299. (Roughly Rs 22,500). As a result, the Google Pixel Watch might cost roughly $349. ( Roughly Rs 26,300)

Best Mobiles in India