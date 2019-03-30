Google introduces new customizable swipe gesture in Gmail on iOS News oi-Karan Sharma Google introduces gesture mode in Gmail on iOS devices which will make your work more easier. All you need to know.

Google recently rolled out the brand-new design for its Gmail with a number of improvement. Now it has added a new swipe gesture to the app on iOS which will make your work much easier. You can use the gesture to perform the following tasks.

Archive

Trash

Mark as read/unread

Snooze

Move to

"To help you get things done even more quickly, you can now customize the actions you can take when swiping on an email in Gmail on your iOS device," reads the Google blog post.

In addition to using swipe actions to quickly triage your email, you can also use the same actions to triage your notifications as well. For example, if you like to snooze emails, you can press firmly (3D Touch) or long press on a Gmail iOS notification, and click on "Snooze" directly to pick the date and time when to snooze the email until.

Moreover, the upgrade also incorporates attachment quick view, swipe between individual and work accounts, the use of minimal colours will also help users to focus on content. A red warning sign is also there to warn users if something looks not appropriate.

You can access the swipe configuration settings by going into the Gmail iOS app and navigating to Settings > Swipe actions, and choosing the swipe options that work best for you.

