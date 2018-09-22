Third-party app developers can still read your Gmail

Earlier in July this year, Google had received a lot of backlash from the public following the reports that the third-party app developers can read the Gmail of users. Google had then promised the users that going forward it will stop scanning a user's Gmail for keywords which helped the tech giant in target advertisement. Now, it appears that Google is not keeping its promise and the third-party app developers can still read a user's Gmail, which is quite a concern.

As per a new report from CNNMoney, Gmail still allows third-party developers to integrate services into its platform. Google has also sent a letter to the US Senators which quote "Developers may share data with third parties so long as they are transparent with the users about how they are using the data".

Back in July this year, The Wall Street Journal had reported that even after assuring the users to "remain confident that Google will keep privacy and security paramount", Google is still giving permissions to the third party developers to go through the users Gmail account, which is a bit concerning.

Susan Molinari, Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs for the Americas at Google had also mentioned in the letter that Google also makes "the privacy policy easily accessible to users to review before deciding whether to grant access.

Google later took it to its blog post to reveal that it is screening all the third party developer's app which is integrated with Gmail prior it is opened for general access. The tech giant further provides both the consumers as well as the enterprise admins a complete transparency and control over how their data is being used.

Suzanne Frey, Director, Security, Trust and Privacy, Google Cloud said: "We make it possible for applications from other developers to integrate with Gmail - like email clients, trip planners and customer relationship management (CRM) systems - so that you have options around how you access and use your email".

Back in 2017, Google had claimed that the computers will soon stop reading the emails of its Gmail users in order to personalize their ads. Now, it appears that Google is not living up to its promise which raises concerns among the users related to privacy. It still remains to be seen if the tech giant makes any move to fix this any time soon.