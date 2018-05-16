Google is testing ‘Material Theme’ card for Google Maps

Google's location-based service Maps is one of the most used applications around the globe. The app has received its share of updates during the annual I/O 2018 developer conference. The new set of features include AR navigation mode, nearby place matches, and group planning. However, users might have missed on the new material theme element which was exhibited on the stage in the screenshots for the updates app.

Now, as per some reports from 9to5Google, it seems like that Google has started testing the new interface for the Maps with a select set of users. The new updated UI will show rounded place cards, which are similar to the one we have seen in the core Google app. This can be accessed by tapping on a location on the map.

Once a user has tapped on a spot on the map it will bring a pop-up card from the bottom of the screen. This card will display a place's name, rating, ETA and the options to view directions in Google Sans font.

A user will also be able to access to photos along with the 360-degree panoramas in this view which is similar to the one that was previously available. The only notable feature would be the rounded corners.

It is being further reported that the 'directions' icon has also been given a round shape in this test. This comes in line with the round and consistent aesthetic that Google is opting for a material design refresh. A user will now also be able to see a share and call button which is placed next to the place listing. Along with this, a new 'add to calendar' feature has been introduced for the events taking place near a user.

This combines two new upcoming features including 'For You' and 'Group Planning'. Going forward the Google Maps will recommend a user with new places and venues that are being held around the town. This will be done with the help of AI and machine learning. It will also show a user's reviews and ratings for the places. A user can then make use of the available suggestions to plan out their trips with friends and also finalize the details within the app.

The material themed cards are available to a handful of Google Maps users currently. However, it is expected to be available for the Android users over the next few months.