    Google Launches Its First-ever AI Chatbot "Meena"

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Chatbots are being adopted rapidly by many organizations to help personalize better user-experience. It provides an optimal solution using which multiple people can be connected at a time in a single domain, via textual interaction. But still, these AI Chatbots aren't so well mastered to answer each question of the users. And, these flaws might even set back the software towards its rubble.

    Google Launches Its First-ever AI Chatbot

     

    At this crucial point, Google's first-ever chatbot "Meena", plays a major role. However, the search-giant isn't hurrying to foray the tool into the market, until it completely gets satisfies with the software's test proceedings.

    Meena, First AI Chatbot By Google

    According to Google, the new chatbot has been tutored over 341GB innumerable social media conversations. So, users won't have to wait longer, as Meena will answer your different queries in seconds, via texts. The AI software features 2.6 billion of the parameter, responsible for an end-to-end instructed neural conversational model. Unlike other chatbots, Meena can ably process realistic and major conversations with the users.

    But a few researchers claimed that Meena has flaws after being subjected to the-- Turing Test (a process by AI to find out whether a computer can think like a human or not). However, Google addressed the issue immediately, by testing Meena with its own-developed metric, SSA (Sensibleness and Specificity Average). After testing, surprisingly Meena bagged 79% score, which is way too much, during the testing scenario. Once, the software is completely tested, the score is likely to touch even 100%.

    Meena could be released as a demo to the general public domain, only after Google is completely ensured that the chatbot is devoid of any limitation. Google also understands very well, how billions of users trust its secure services. So, at any cost, the search engine wouldn't want to land into trouble with its first-ever AI chatbot's security flaws.

     

    What Is A Chatbot

    A chatbot is a machine learning language or software that uses AI, letting textual conversation with humans, via a live chat interface. It is being used is apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, WeChat, and more, and since then textual interactions with users have become a lot smoother. With this AI software, many firms remain connected with their customer base 24/7 hours.

    Read More About: google software ai app news
    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020

