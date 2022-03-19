Google Maps Top Three Alternatives In India News oi-Vivek

Several people across the world are now not able to access Google Map, one of the most prominent navigation apps in the world. When it comes to online maps, Google Maps has the major share and comes as the default navigation app on smartphones running Android OS.

If you can't access Google Maps and still want to navigate somewhere, then, here are the top three alternatives to Google Maps, which work just as well as Google Maps. These apps/services are available for free of cost on major platforms like Android and iOS.

Apple Maps

If you own an iPhone, then there is a high probability that your smartphone already has Apple Maps pre-installed. If you are an Android user, then you might have to use Apple maps via a browser, as the native Apple Maps is not available for Android smartphones. Over the last few years, Apple Maps has gotten a lot more user-friendly and is definitely one of the top alternatives to Google Maps.

HERE WeGo Maps & Navigation (Here Maps)

Here Maps is now available for Android and iOS devices as HERE WeGO Maps& Navigation for free. This app offers features like offline map download, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. The UI on both Android and iOS is almost similar, and on both platforms, you can enjoy a modern UI, and you can get all the data you might expect from Google Maps.

Mappls (MapmyIndia Move)

Our last recommendation is Mappls by MapmyIndia, which is an Indian-based Maps app, and it is also one of the oldest navigation maps in India. Just like Here maps, Mappls is also available for free on Android and iOS devices, and this app offers features like doorstep navigation with live traffic tracking, turn-by-turn navigation, and it will even allow users to create a digital address of your location.

Are There Any Other Maps Apps?

Yes, there are a lot of maps app, however, most of them are not as practical as the above-mentioned services. If you are an iPhone user, then using Apple Maps makes a lot of sense. If you have an Android smartphone, then it is best to get either Here maps or Mappls.

