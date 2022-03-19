Google Maps Was Down On Mobile And Web Leaving Users Directionless News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On Friday, Google Maps was down for over an hour, thereby leaving users worldwide directionless. The service stopped working across all platforms including the mobile app and web interface. Instead of location and the map, users could just see a blank page.

However, within an hour Google Maps bounced back into action. Here, we have come up with some details regarding what caused the downtime.

Google Maps Downtime

Going by the Downdetector website, Google Maps was unavailable across India. Eventually, people were finding it hard to move around, especially those who are driving or riding in new terrain.

As per the report, it was stated that Google Maps was down worldwide and over 12,000 users reported snags across the United States. Besides Google Maps, at least 887 users claimed they were not able to access even the Google search engine. In the UK, over 2,000 users reported to have faced issues in using the navigation tool. However, the problems related to Google were rectified and the number is expected to slide further.

Furthermore, several users took to the social media networks regarding the situation. This is probably the first time that Google Maps was down. As per industry reports, this is the time for alternatives to grab the spotlight.

Some users took to the social media handles to suggest that Google Maps going down means they have to switch back to the traditional paper maps method for navigation. However, it will be tough to adapt to for many users and not necessary in the current digital era.

Apart from the regular commutes, the issue of Google Maps going down hampered businesses such as delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato. Notably, delivery partners of these services rely on the platform for navigation across the cities.

For those who are unaware, Google Maps is used widely, and is the preferred navigation tool on mobile for most people. Especially, in markets like India, where Android phones make up for most of the sales, Google Maps is a major attraction as it is preloaded in these devices. Understanding this, the service rolls out several new features for its users in India to test before a global rollout.

