Google Maps Gets Much-Needed Colorful Redesign With More Details

We're used to seeing Google Maps in the usual whitish-blue color hues. Now get ready for a colorful redesign with the upcoming update for Google Maps. The UI overhaul will now include terrain, street-level granularity, and more. Do note, Google Maps is getting a massive redesign after nearly 15 years.

Google Maps Redesign

Google's blog post notes that Google Maps will be using a computer vision, which is a form of AI to better understand and analyze the landscape. Thanks to its extensive satellite imagery, Google Maps is now set to get a colorful update based on the terrain.

Google has even color-coded the terrain, where sandy beaches and deserts are depicted in tan, snowy mountain tops in white, vegetation in green, and dark green for dense forests and local plant life. For urban and metropolitan areas, the Google Maps update will show more details. Supported cities will show the accurate shape and width of roads to scale along with sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian islands to help users navigate the area.

The blog post explains that the updated Google Maps will be available in the 220 countries already supported by Google Maps. This includes "the biggest metropolitan areas to small, rural towns." Presently, the update is limited to London, New York, and San Francisco and you should start seeing the update sometime this week as it rolls out internationally.

Google Maps Update Much-Needed

The improved color-coded UI is going to be extra helpful now, especially in the metropolitan cities. It's reported that people are switching to biking and walking to avoid crowded subways. In this scenario, the updated Google Maps is certainly welcome. Additionally, Google notes that the update is "crucial information if you have accessibility needs" such as having a wheelchair or stroller.

Recently, Google has been facing increasing competition from Apple Maps, which also got a massive overhaul. Apple Maps has answered with similar and even better features with Look Around for Street View, scanning the skyline, and more. The last update we got from Google Maps was a redesigned icon. The colorful update was much-needed, especially if it wants to keep the game going.

