Google Maps 'Explore Dishes' Feature Boon For Travelers

Google Maps is one of the essential apps for travelers commuting to a new place. The navigational app has brought in a new feature that is especially handy for travelers. Google Maps can now analyze a restaurant menu and tell you the popular food items in a new feature called 'Explore Dishes' on the app.

Google Maps Explore Dishes Feature Explained

Back in 2019, Google introduced a new ability in Google Lens, which could read and tell you the menu at a restaurant. The same interface is now available on Google Maps. The app now has a new 'Explore Dishes' feature that helps users identify the most popular item on the menu.

What's more, foreign-language menus are translated for travelers. There are also images of the food dishes on the menu to give the users a better idea of what's available at a particular restaurant.

The new Explore Dishes feature on Google Maps works without any input or help from restaurants. Instead, users can search if a particular dish is available through images. They need to ensure the images are clear for Google Maps to check and confirm the dish is available at a particular restaurant via the Google database.

Google Maps In Times Of Coronavirus

Coronavirus has impacted life at large worldwide, including business operations. Many businesses are forced to change their operation timings because of the COVID-19. Now, Google Maps can tell you which of the businesses are impacted by the coronavirus, especially in most-hit places like Italy and other European and Asian countries.

In turn, operators and owners can adjust their business profile on Google Maps and Google Search to reflect the new operating hours and other changes brought in due to the coronavirus. The changes can be made on the company profile so that returning and new customers can see the update.

