Google Maps’ Plus Codes: New Feature For India Explained

Google Maps, the most popular app used by millions of people worldwide is best known to bring a slew of new features for its users on a timely basis. Now, the navigation app has added yet another feature for its users in India. Dubbed Plus Codes, the feature works even in offline mode. Let's take a look at the Google Maps' Plus Codes feature from here.

Google Maps Plus Codes Feature

The Plus Codes feature from Google Maps is similar to stress addresses for people or places that do not have one. Instead of addresses with numbers and street names, these Plus Codes are based on latitude and longitude. These are displayed as letters and numbers.

Initially, the Plus Codes feature was launched in 2018 and was used only by some governments, NGOs and other organizations. As per Google, it piloted this feature for general users last month and it is the new India-first feature on the app that can use your existing location to find the Plus Codes address of your home.

What's more, Plus Codes are quite advantageous as these come in handy for deliveries. It will send a location to friends or family so that they can get to the users' home. Also, users do not have to share their accurate addresses with voice instructions or landmarks that could be confusing.

When people travel to new places that they are not familiar with, Google Maps' Plus Codes lets them save their time by guiding them directly to the exact destination. These can be useful for people with limited access to computers or mobile devices. It enables the connection of both online and offline worlds.

How To Get Google Maps' Plus Codes?

Currently, Google Maps' Plus Codes is available only for Android users and will be rolled out for iPhones later. Android users can save a location under Home and see a prompt stating "Use Current Location".

With the location services enabled on Android devices, Google Maps will generate a Plus Code, which can be used in the place of the Home address. Also, users can add a section under the Saved tab to share their home address with others instead of typing the whole address.

