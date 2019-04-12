Google Maps to soon show ads within maps News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Google is reportedly exploring new options to place ads within maps.

Google Maps is a popular navigation service used by millions across the world. Like the other services from the company, this one also tracks user data. However, the navigation app was never subjected to ads. But this situation might change anytime soon.

Well, if a recent report by Bloomberg is to be believed, then Google Maps will start showing ads similar to the other services from the company. It remains unclear how this service will implement ads within Maps but there are claims that it might turn Maps into a money-generating tool with ads soon.

Google Maps to show ads

The report claims that Google has indicated its plans to make money via Maps via ads. However, it is said that it will not be the first time for the navigation service. The search giant has already been showing sponsored locations on Google Maps. It also shows direct ads on the location pages. With the new strategy, it is expected to scale up the presence ads on its platform so that more users as well as services choose Google Maps for their mapping requirements.

Furthermore, the report goes on stating that Google is looking for new ways to place ads within Maps. The report citing Philipp Schindler, a Google executive states that Maps is segmented into four parts - basic directions, personalized recommendations, nearby business listings and requests/searches for nearby things. It is suggested that the company does not intend to infiltrate the core navigation experience by displaying ads so they have to handle it with more caution. Google is said to be exploring other interesting areas for displaying ads.

Notably, this is the first time that Google has confirmed that it will be showing ads on Maps. Though we know that the ads will soon be displayed, there is no specific timeline for the same.