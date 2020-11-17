Just In
Google Pay Go India Chennai Event Quiz Answers
Google Pay Go India game is already live on the app. It lets users win rewards of up to Rs. 501 by collecting various city tickets and KM and completing the India map within the app. Now, the service has started another city-specific quiz contest under the Google Pay Go India contest.
Well, the Google Pay Go India Chennai City Quiz contest will be live from November 16 to November 18. During this contest, you will be able to win an assured scratch card worth Rs. 100, provided you answer all questions correctly. If you were wondering how to play this contest and how to win the prize from Google Pay, then you can check out here.
How To Enter Google Pay Go India Chennai City Quiz
To enter the Google Pay Go India Chennai City Quiz contest within the payment service, you need to follow the steps mentioned below. Note that you can participate in this event only with a Chennai ticket, which can be earned by doing specific tasks mentioned in the app. These tasks are,
- Share Google Pay Go India map or City Photo daily
- Recharge your mobile number
- Scan Google Pay QR codes
- Pay on MakeMyTrip
- Buy Gold
Google Pay Go India Chennai City Quiz Answers
Q1: Which UNESCO World Heritage Site is located near Chennai?
Answer: Monuments at Mahabalipuram
Q2: What is Chennai's Tamil Film Industry popularly known as?
Answer: Kollywood
Q3: Which type of saree will you buy from Tamil Nadu?
Answer: Kanjivaram Saree (edited)
Q4: Which of the following is a popular dish in Chennai?
Answer: All of the above
Q5: How will you find the customer care number to find the transaction details following a QR scanning payment?
Answer: Go to Help section within the app
Q6: Which is the world's second longest urban beach located in Chennai?
Answer: Marina Beach
Q7: Which of these is not popular in Chennai?
Answer: Apo
Q8: Jangri, Rava Kesari, and Appam are examples of?
Answer: Sweet dishes
Q9: Which of these is not a railway station in Chennai?
Answer: Chennai Cantt
We will update further questions and answers here as it is displayed in the Google Pay app.
