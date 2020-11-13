Google Pay Go India Game: How To Get Rare City Tickets In Google Pay News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pay, which is one of the popular UPI payment platforms with a large user base comes up with exciting offers and rewards for users to keep them engaging. Now, Google Pay has introduced the Go India game on its app. This game is quite similar to the Diwali stickers game that was launched last year during Diwali. However, unlike stickers, users have to collect city tickets and KM.

How To Play Google Pay Go India Game

To play the Google Pay Go India game, you need to follow a few simple instructions. For the same, you need to continue transactions on the Google Pay app. This way, you will get more tickets and KM that will help you travel and complete the India map within the game. This is a simple game and can be accessed from the homepage of the payment app.

To start with, the Go India game starts from Bengaluru or Amritsar. Each time you pay a bill or transfer money using the app, you will earn a new city ticket or KM or both. You need to continue collecting more KM and tickets on the app.

On completing the map, you can get rewards worth up to Rs. 501 on Google Pay. However, it could be challenging to get all the rare city tickets in the Go India game. If you are looking for rare city tickets, then the steps given below will be useful.

How To Collect Rare City Tickets On Google Pay

Given that the rare city tickets are meant only for select users, you can get them by following the steps below.

Visit Go India section from Google Pay app.

Click on collect more tickets.

Now, you can recharge your mobile, make DTH payments, online payments or share the map with your friends to earn many rare tickets.

Go back to the app's homepage and start a new payment from the 'New Payment' option.

Also, you can recharge mobile numbers for Rs. 10.

This way, you will be able to earn the rate tickets on Google Pay.

If you do not get rare city tickets even on doing these steps, then you can collect them by sharing your Go India map with your friends.

Best Mobiles in India