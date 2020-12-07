Google Pay Go India Color Knowledge Quiz Answers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pay Go India game is live since last month and users can win the change to get rewards of up to Rs. 501 by collecting city tickets and KM and completing the India map displayed within the Go India section of the app. Now, there is another quiz content for three days within the app called Go India Test Your Color Knowledge Event Quiz Answers.

Well, the Google Pay Go India Color Knowledge will be live from December 7 and December 9. You need to visit the city and submit the correct answers during the period. If you submit correct answers to all the questions, then you will be able to get a scratch card worth Rs. 100 from Google Pay. Notably, this one comes after the Google Pay Go India Chennai contest.

How To Play Google Pay Go India Color Knowledge Contest

Follow the below steps to play the Google Pay Go India Color Knowledge Contest.

Step 1: Go to the Go India section within the Google Pay app.

Step 2: Click on the Quiz icon and play Google Pay Test Your Color Knowledge Quiz.

Step 3: Answer the questions correctly and earn city tickets by completing the tasks in Google Pay Go India contest.

Below are the tasks you need to do to get the city tickets.

Share the Go India Map you completed or the city photo with your contacts on a daily basis.

Recharge a mobile number or DTH.

Pay for Google Pay Recharge Code

Scan Google Pay QR codes at the nearest shop.

Pay on MakeMyTrip app.

Buy Gold from the app.

Pay online or electricity bills.

Now, you will recharge the city and pay the Test Your Color Knowledge quiz.

Google Pay Go India Color Knowledge Quiz Answers

Below are the correct answers for the Google Pay Go India Color Knowledge content.

Q1: Alta, Kumkum and Sindoor - Part of many festivities are found in which color?

Answer: Red

Q2: Which state produces the most quantity of delightful yellow mangoes?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

Q3: Which Indian state has the highest green forest cover area wise?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Q4: Which of the following Indian cities is known as the Blue City?

Answer: Jodhpur

Q5: How many colors are there in the new Google Pay logo?

Answer: Four

