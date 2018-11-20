Google Photos for iOS receives Color Pop and depth slider features

Back when Google Pixel 3 was unveiled last month, it was stated that the Google Photos for iOS will get two new features and the same were showcased by the company. These features were then rolled out to the Android version of the app last month. Now, a report by The Verge states that the iOS version of the app has received these new features.

Well, the talk is about the support for Color Pop and a depth slider option. As mentioned above, these features were rolled out to the Android smartphones in October. Now, the iOS users of the app can also enjoy using the same.

Color Pop feature

With the Color Pop feature, the subject in the photograph will be in color in the foreground and the background will be in black and white. This is done using an algorithm to isolate the subject from the background and bring it to the attention of the viewers,

To use this feature on iOS, you need to open a portrait image and tap on the edit button. Now, the first option that you see will be Color Pop. Next to it, there will be an Original option. Tap on the main subject of the image for the same to remain in color and turn the background into monochrome.

Depth slider on Google Photos for iOS

The second feature is depth slider. It lets you manually increase or decrease the intensity of the blur in the background provided it is a portrait shot. This will let you change the background blur or the bokeh effect of the image.

To use this feature, open a shot clicked using portrait mode and tap on edit twice to open the depth slider. This will keep the subject of the particular shot in focus and the intensity of the background blur can be adjusted manually.

Notably, these features are available on some of the premium Android smartphones already. And, the iOS users can also make use of them soon. So, have you updated your Google Photos app to try these features that give an enhanced experience?