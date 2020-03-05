ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Photos Update Bids Adieu To This Old Feature

    By
    |

    Google has been working on revamping several of its apps lately. Recently, Google Maps was updated with a new design as homage to its 15th anniversary. It seems like Google is gradually removing the hamburger menu from its apps and the next to follow is Google Photos. A report notes that Google Photos is also being redesigned.

    Google Photos Redesigned
     

    Google Photos Redesigned

    The hamburger menu could be accessed by clicking on the icon or by swiping to the left edge of the screen. When Google revamped the Maps app recently, the hamburger menu was removed. Instead, Google brought in a grayed-out icon and a tooltip to point users to a drop-down panel. A similar modification is coming to the Google Photos app now.

    PhotoScan

    As per the Android Police report, the change is part of the visual upgrade that Google is trying out. After removing the hamburger menu, the menu can be accessed by hitting the user icon for tasks like switching accounts, launch the PhotoScan, access device folders, and so on.

    As part of the redesign, Google is bringing in a few new options to the Photos app now. This includes categories, like screenshots, selfies, videos, 360 photos, and more. There's also a new option that shows Recently Added, a feature that Google has promised to add.

    Google Photos Update
     

    Google Photos Update

    The report has provided a few screenshots that reveal these changes that also include the user interface. The redesigned Google Photos app will no longer have the ‘Albums' tab. Instead, Google has rolled out a ‘Library' tab that opens to the same screen containing a new section that has features like ‘Favorites', ‘Archive', ‘Trash', and ‘Utilities' options. Google has also included a new ‘Search' tab in the navigation bar.

    The report suggests that the new changes in the Google Photos app will arrive as a server-side update, probably in the next few days. Users are advised to keep the app updated to the latest version.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news app google photos
    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X