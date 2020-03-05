Google Photos Update Bids Adieu To This Old Feature

Google Photos Redesigned

The hamburger menu could be accessed by clicking on the icon or by swiping to the left edge of the screen. When Google revamped the Maps app recently, the hamburger menu was removed. Instead, Google brought in a grayed-out icon and a tooltip to point users to a drop-down panel. A similar modification is coming to the Google Photos app now.

As per the Android Police report, the change is part of the visual upgrade that Google is trying out. After removing the hamburger menu, the menu can be accessed by hitting the user icon for tasks like switching accounts, launch the PhotoScan, access device folders, and so on.

As part of the redesign, Google is bringing in a few new options to the Photos app now. This includes categories, like screenshots, selfies, videos, 360 photos, and more. There's also a new option that shows Recently Added, a feature that Google has promised to add.

Google Photos Update

The report has provided a few screenshots that reveal these changes that also include the user interface. The redesigned Google Photos app will no longer have the ‘Albums' tab. Instead, Google has rolled out a ‘Library' tab that opens to the same screen containing a new section that has features like ‘Favorites', ‘Archive', ‘Trash', and ‘Utilities' options. Google has also included a new ‘Search' tab in the navigation bar.

The report suggests that the new changes in the Google Photos app will arrive as a server-side update, probably in the next few days. Users are advised to keep the app updated to the latest version.