Just In
- 17 min ago Vodafone Seeks 10 Years To Pay Its AGR Dues: Report
-
- 29 min ago Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Get Rs. 100 Price Hike
- 46 min ago Nokia 5.2 Codenamed Captain America Spotted On Geekbench Database
- 1 hr ago Jabra Elite 75t Active First Impressions: Decent True Wireless Earbuds With Noise Cancellation
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka Budget 2020: Key takeaways of the budget session
- Movies Gypsy Critics Review: Here’s What Film Journalists Feel About The Jiiva Starrer
- Sports Rumour Has It: PSG could sell Neymar to keep Mbappe, Kane open to Man Utd move
- Finance Should ELSS Investments Be Made In The New Tax Regime Without Tax Deductions?
- Lifestyle Alia Bhatt And Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Give BFF Goals As They Pose Together In Mini Dresses
- Automobiles Volkswagen Polo & Vento BS6 Models Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 5.82 Lakh
- Education QS World University Ranking By Subject 2020: List Of Indian Universities
- Travel Don't Let Unrealistic Expectations Ruin Your Vacation
Google Photos Update Bids Adieu To This Old Feature
Google has been working on revamping several of its apps lately. Recently, Google Maps was updated with a new design as homage to its 15th anniversary. It seems like Google is gradually removing the hamburger menu from its apps and the next to follow is Google Photos. A report notes that Google Photos is also being redesigned.
Google Photos Redesigned
The hamburger menu could be accessed by clicking on the icon or by swiping to the left edge of the screen. When Google revamped the Maps app recently, the hamburger menu was removed. Instead, Google brought in a grayed-out icon and a tooltip to point users to a drop-down panel. A similar modification is coming to the Google Photos app now.
As per the Android Police report, the change is part of the visual upgrade that Google is trying out. After removing the hamburger menu, the menu can be accessed by hitting the user icon for tasks like switching accounts, launch the PhotoScan, access device folders, and so on.
As part of the redesign, Google is bringing in a few new options to the Photos app now. This includes categories, like screenshots, selfies, videos, 360 photos, and more. There's also a new option that shows Recently Added, a feature that Google has promised to add.
Google Photos Update
The report has provided a few screenshots that reveal these changes that also include the user interface. The redesigned Google Photos app will no longer have the ‘Albums' tab. Instead, Google has rolled out a ‘Library' tab that opens to the same screen containing a new section that has features like ‘Favorites', ‘Archive', ‘Trash', and ‘Utilities' options. Google has also included a new ‘Search' tab in the navigation bar.
The report suggests that the new changes in the Google Photos app will arrive as a server-side update, probably in the next few days. Users are advised to keep the app updated to the latest version.
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,222
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,979
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
19,990
-
13,999
-
62,899
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999
-
72,999