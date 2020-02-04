Just In
Google Photos Shares Private Videos To Strangers Due To Technical Glitch
Google is among the tech conglomerates in the world that has access to thousands and millions of user data. The company is sending alerts to some users that Google Photos service sent some of the private videos to strangers. Google blames a certain 'technical issue' for the mishap and says that only a small number of users were affected.
It all started with the Google Takeout service, where people can download their data. Google notes that the Takeout service was affected by a technical issue between the dates November 21 and 25, 2019. The issue resulted in a small number of users receiving private videos that didn't actually belong to them.
Once the issue came to light, Google email alerting system, however, doesn't provide the exact details on how many users were affected. Moreover, there is no solid detail on the number of individual videos that were distributed to the people who didn't own it.
Whoa, what? @googlephotos? pic.twitter.com/2cZsABz1xb— Jon Oberheide (@jonoberheide) February 4, 2020
"These users may have received either an incomplete archive, or videos - not photos - that were not theirs," a Google spokesperson said to 9to5Google. The report says that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users who used Takeout was affected. Considering the number of Google Photos users worldwide (which is over 1 billion users), a small percentage will still have an impact on a significant number of people.
On the other hand, Google notes that the technical glitch was fixed after five days. "We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again," Google notes. The company has apologized for the 'inconvenience this may have caused'.
