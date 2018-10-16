Google plans to bring external microphone support for Pixel devices

After much hype, Google had launched the Pixel 3 Duo recently in an event held in New York. The flagship devices from the tech giant pack some top-notch hardware which not only gives an enhanced user experience but also brings the device in the premium category of smartphones. The Pixel smartphones are also touted to feature the most powerful cameras available in a smartphone and the new gen Pixel also lives up to its expectation.

We have tested the Pixel 3 camera here at our Gizbot office and were impressed by the image quality captured by the camera. Considering that the camera comprises of only a single lens and still it captures crisp and vibrant high-resolution images. The bokeh effect captured by the rear-camera also does a pretty impressive job in capturing details and distinguishing between the primary and secondary subject.

The Google Pixel 3, however, missed on a very tiny yet important feature which is a major factor while recording videos. The feature which the Pixel devices miss on is the external microphone support while recording videos. The external microphone support is vital while you are shooting any video as it takes care of the audio quality which is being recorded along with the video. The absence of this feature hampers the overall audio quality while recording any video.

Now, Google seems to have identified this flaw and is acknowledging it. The tech giant is planning to introduce external microphone support for its Pixel lineup of smartphones. This means that the smartphones including Google Pixel 3, Pixel 2, and Pixel will soon have the support for external microphones. This will come handy for the users while recording any interviews or jam sessions simply by plugging in the mic.

As the Pixel 3 and Pixel 2 are devoid of a headphone jack, users will need to make use of the 3.5mm to USB Type-C dongle in order to connect their external microphones while recording any videos. As for the availability, Google is expected to roll out an update for its camera app soon. The update will first be rolled out to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones followed by the rest of the Pixel devices. For more technology related updates stay tuned with us.