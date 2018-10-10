Google Pixel 3 XL Vs other premium smartphones

Android maker, Google also the giant search engine has once again created a rage in the market with its highly anticipated next smartphone series titled "Google Pixel 3 XL". The device is designed out of the finest craft, that you can see in the form its promising look. It also houses few refined features such as camera upgrades, improved Google Lens support, and a new AR sticker mode called Playground.

This mode comes with a more powerful AR experience, letting users to take photos and selfies with additional animated characters or text in the frame. Moreover, you can still look for few other premium smartphones built over scratch which too sit with couple of jaw-dropping features.

If we talk about the specs, the Pixel 3 XL sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display. It is powered by a 64-bit octa core processor and additionally comes with a Pixel Visual core chip for cameras- to add new and much faster experience in photography. Its optics area is something worth to be considered. With dual camera configuration, the device has Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions.

Inerestingly, it comes with a new Google Assistant feature called Call Screen that is AI based. This feature will help you in knowing the exact reasons of why you are being called, and simultaneously will display the person's name. It will then put things together and display on screen. You are going to experience the latest OS from Android(Pie), that too come along with some advanced attributes.

Going with likes of Apple iPhone XS, you have so many valuable features to adore. It features bundled Lightning connector earbuds, which many people will choose to use. There's a bunch of new camera software features that include a new 'Smart HDR' mode and the ability to adjust a photo's depth of field after it's been taken. It comes a screen with 60% better dynamic range, which should make your photos and videos appear more vivid. Also, it is the fastest operating device ever designed so far.

OnePlus 6 is another high-end phone which is critically acclaimed for its much much longer backup. The battery depends on dash charge technology that makes your phone charged in a flash of minutes. Its camera module is another spectacular thing to note. Especially, its rear camera that features EIS which improves low light shots by reducing camera shake and blurring. There are more and more features which will definitely make you go crazy for these devices.

Key Specs 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Key Specs 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLT

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging