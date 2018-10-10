Google Pixel 3 XL Vs other premium smartphones

Related Articles
Android maker, Google also the giant search engine has once again created a rage in the market with its highly anticipated next smartphone series titled "Google Pixel 3 XL". The device is designed out of the finest craft, that you can see in the form its promising look. It also houses few refined features such as camera upgrades, improved Google Lens support, and a new AR sticker mode called Playground.
This mode comes with a more powerful AR experience, letting users to take photos and selfies with additional animated characters or text in the frame. Moreover, you can still look for few other premium smartphones built over scratch which too sit with couple of jaw-dropping features.
If we talk about the specs, the Pixel 3 XL sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display. It is powered by a 64-bit octa core processor and additionally comes with a Pixel Visual core chip for cameras- to add new and much faster experience in photography. Its optics area is something worth to be considered. With dual camera configuration, the device has Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions.
Inerestingly, it comes with a new Google Assistant feature called Call Screen that is AI based. This feature will help you in knowing the exact reasons of why you are being called, and simultaneously will display the person's name. It will then put things together and display on screen. You are going to experience the latest OS from Android(Pie), that too come along with some advanced attributes.
Going with likes of Apple iPhone XS, you have so many valuable features to adore. It features bundled Lightning connector earbuds, which many people will choose to use. There's a bunch of new camera software features that include a new 'Smart HDR' mode and the ability to adjust a photo's depth of field after it's been taken. It comes a screen with 60% better dynamic range, which should make your photos and videos appear more vivid. Also, it is the fastest operating device ever designed so far.
OnePlus 6 is another high-end phone which is critically acclaimed for its much much longer backup. The battery depends on dash charge technology that makes your phone charged in a flash of minutes. Its camera module is another spectacular thing to note. Especially, its rear camera that features EIS which improves low light shots by reducing camera shake and blurring. There are more and more features which will definitely make you go crazy for these devices.
