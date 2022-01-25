Google Play Store Brings Offer Tab For Users; All You Need To Know News oi-Megha Rawat

The long-awaited Offers tab has now arrived in the Google Play Store's home screen tabs. The function was first teased in November of last year, and it has subsequently been expanded to other devices in India. This new layout is available on various recently launched phones with the latest Android version.

The Offers tab is Google's most recent attempt to upgrade its app store. The feature is designed to consolidate all current discounts on apps, movies, books, games, and even in-app offers into one convenient location. The ongoing bargains illustrate that there are savings to be had on cloud storage, online shopping, restaurant ordering, and books and movies, among other things.

Play Store, as an online store, lacked such a prominent display of its deals, which would have been an excellent way to entice customers. It used to include a section dedicated to special offers, but you could only use promo codes on transactions.

Where Is The Offers Tab Located?

The new Offers tab is now visible on the Play Store's home page. Under the menu, you'll find categories of limited-time specials, weekly discounts, and offers on your favorite applications, games, movies, and ebooks.

The extent of the rollout is unknown at this time; however, we can confirm it on multiple smartphones in our immediate vicinity. According to 9to5Google, the feature has only been rolled out to a small number of people thus far. The fifth tab does not crop "Movies & TV on huge smartphones like the Pixel 6 Pro," according to the magazine.

Internal tests on the Offers page began shortly after Google's Material You design was unveiled in October. The Play Store had minimal alterations as a result of the revamp, with no changes to the app listings at all. The only difference at the time was the repositioning of the profile image within the search bar, as well as the removal of the green highlight from the main tab listing.

How Will Offers Tab Benefit Users?

In comparison, the Offers tab is a useful new addition. It will benefit avid smartphone gamers by providing in-app bargains as well as app discounts. It will also provide apps a new location to be featured, particularly on big sales days. The only drawback might be a somewhat more cluttered bottom tab row, but based on our own experience, we don't find it to be an issue.

If you don't already have it, make sure you have the most recent version of the Play Store. Select the Settings option from the drop-down menu under your profile image to do so. Your current Play Store version will be displayed in the About option, along with an opportunity to upgrade it. You can check to see if a newer version of the app is available by updating the Play Store.

Best Mobiles in India