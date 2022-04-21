Google Play Store Lost Over 1 Million Apps In The Last Four Years News oi-Vivek

Google Play Store is the biggest app store in the world, which caters to a variety of Android OS users on smartphones, smart TVs, and tablets. While the number of smartphone users are increasing every year, the number of apps on the Google Play Store has been on a steady decline for the last few years.

According to a report from trading platforms, Google Play Store had over 3.6 million apps back in 2018. Currently, the platform only has over 2.6 million apps. As per these statistics, the Google Play Store currently has 28 percent fewer apps in 2022 when compared to 2018.

According to the same report, Google has been using artificial intelligence and humans to filter out the apps that do not comply with the rules and regulations set by the Play Store. The company is said to have banned several apps in the last few years, which has led to a decrease in the number of apps on the Google Play Store.

While the Google Play Store is currently the biggest app store in the world, Apple's App Store is in second position with over 2.3 million apps. Just like Google, Apple has also set some strict policies for apps developers, and each app goes through a reviewer which ensures that the app is within the guideline set by the company.

Is This Good For Business?

While there is a reduction in the number of apps, it is actually good for consumers, as most of the apps are likely to be complying with the rules set by Google, which also ensures that most apps available on the Google Play Store are safe to use, just like the Apple App Store. This should increase the sense of security amongst Android device users.

Given how Android OS has the largest market share amongst smartphone users, it is important to ensure that all the apps on the Play Store are safe for users. As Android OS allows app sideloading, users can always download and install an app from the internet without any issue.

