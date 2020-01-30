Google’s Pintrest-Inspired App Tangi To Encourage Creative Ideas, DIY Projects

Google Tangi App

Google introduced the Tangi app as a social video sharing app. Users can learn new artistic things and pick up new tips and tricks every day. "Take your artistic, DIY, cooking, and styling skills to the next level in under 60 seconds," Google says in its blog post. The app comes with features like ‘Try It', where users can share their take of the project back to the community.

Comparable To Pinterest

From the looks of it, the Google Tangi app draws inspiration from the Pinterest, a popular app available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. It is often compared to a virtual bulletin board where project ideas, recipes, DIY ideas, and more are shared among the users.

Pinterest dubs itself as a platform for inspiration, be it for designing a home or travel idea. Users can ‘pin' the images they like and save the original source to refer to while working on the project. Similarly, Google says the Tangi app is inspirational for those looking for creative ideas.

Tangi Uses Short-Form Videos

But unlike Pinterest, Tangi uses short-form videos to bring out these creative ideas. Google had already been in talks with creators who would produce such short videos. To further understand the app, Google explains that Tangi provides information and ideas about a wide variety of topics.

"Whether you love crafting, cooking, cosmetics or clothing, Tangi has 60-second videos to help you try something new-and a place to share it back too," Google notes. Plus, the ‘Try It' feature allows users to share a recreation of an idea which they've tried out.

Google Tangi App Available Now

Google points out that the Tangi platform will help build a community between creators and their fans. According to Google, one of its most recreated videos shows how to make guacamole in the avocado shell. The app is available on the App Store and can also be accessed on the website. For now, there is no Android version, but it is expected to launch shortly.