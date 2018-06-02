Google testing new YouTube UI for Android with a search bar and more

Search giant Google is working on a new UI for its extremely popular YouTube app for Android devices. The new look of the UI will come with a search bar on top and larger thumbnail images of the videos. Currently, if you want to search anything from the YouTube search, you need to click on the search icon in the upper right corner. Google is testing the UI which will feature a search bar across the left-centre of the top of the page. It will obviously save you a click to search your desired video.

The UI which is in testing comes with larger thumbnails and runs edge-to-edge on the home page. However, we still don't know whether the larger images will be seen elsewhere on YouTube. It's quite obvious that Google will expand the thumbnails on the Subscription and Trending pages as well.

With the search icon no longer needed, the icon for uploading videos is now seen directly to the left of your avatar. However we don't see the Chromecast icon, but it could possibly be placed to the right of the search bar.

Again, as your local Emergency Broadcast System announcer says (except in Hawaii), "This is only a test." Hopefully, it passes with flying colors and is coming soon to an Android handset near you."

There are many apps from Google which have top-mounted search bars, and it looks like the YouTube app is also soon going to join the club. This latest YouTube test which Android Police has reported gives the home screen a bit of a makeover, with the revised top bar and much larger thumbnails compared to the current one.

A few months back YouTube has introduced the Dark Mode. It is being reported that the dark mode is available for iOS users and the update will be available for Android app soon. The dark theme which is in line with the Google's desire to stand out- allows a user to watch videos for a longer duration without straining the eyes much. The dark theme also helps in improving readability of texts and also add a cinematic feel allowing a user to focus on the content.

One of the other benefits of the YouTube dark theme is that it consumes less power while playing videos and the battery tends to last for long. Hope the new UI update will come soon and we will get to witness the changes of our own.

Google Home Unboxing and Setup process - GIZBOT

Source