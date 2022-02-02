Google To Change Gmail Layout To Integrated View; Switch Between Google Meet, Inbox, Spaces, And More News oi-Megha Rawat

Google has announced that Gmail, the company's famous email program, will be getting a new look. The revamp is expected to be part of Google's new Workspace ambitions, which would bring Gmail closer to Google Chat, Meet, and Spaces within the Gmail window.

According to Google, the new Gmail with an integrated view will be available to all users by Q2 2022, which means you could experience the new interface before June of this year.

Switch Between Google Applications

The modifications ensure that Google's other messaging products, such as its business-focused Workspace suite, are no longer just little windows floating alongside your emails, but have their own screens in Gmail, accessible via prominent buttons on the left.

The integrated view is the name given to the new Gmail layout. According to the Mountain View, California-based internet giant, users will be able to begin previewing the new layout on February 8.

According to Google, users will be prompted to switch to the new layout at some time. Any Gmail user who has not opted in for the new layout by April will be moved to it, but they will be able to go back to older versions in settings.

Gmail Integrated View: New Layout

Even while the new layout appears to be easier and more accessible, it remains to be seen how people will react to the changes.

According to Google, the option to switch to the old settings will be removed by the end of the second quarter, when the new layout becomes the "regular experience for Gmail."

Google says the incorporated view will be accessible to clients with a Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, Nonprofit, G Suite Basic, or Business account.

Right now, it won't be accessible to Workspace Essentials clients.

Based on what Google has revealed so far, the new interface appears to provide easy accessibility to other tools without having them always on the screen.

Google said users can "Easily switch between your inbox, key discussions, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window."

