Google to soon make Allo usable for web users without the need of phone

Google's smart messaging Allo is all set to get a new update for its desktop client. The desktop client for the messaging app was released back September 2016 in India. The instant messaging app was developed for the Android and iOS operating systems with the web client available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera. The app, however, had a drawback in which the phone had to be switched on and connected to data/ Wi-Fi in order for the app to function.

The app uses phone numbers as identifiers and allows users to exchange messages, files, voice notes and images. It includes a virtual assistant, a feature that generates automatic reply suggestions, and an optional encrypted mode. Users can resize messages and add doodles and stickers on images before sending them.

Now fresh reports are surfacing over the internet which would enable the device to work independently without the need of using a smartphone. As per some reports from the Beebom the head of the Google Duo, Justin Ubreti hinted that the company might be working on making the app usable without the need of connecting it with a smartphone. However it is still not clear when this feature would be made available for the users, we expect that Google might roll out the feature for the Allo app soon. You can read about the 10 things a user can do with Allo by clicking on this link.

