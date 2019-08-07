ENGLISH

    GoPro App Receives New Update With Mobile Quik Apps Mobile Editor

    By
    |

    GoPro, the company known for its action camera offerings has updated its app with the integration of Quick video editing app. This merger brings new visual design, improved storytelling tools and enhanced filter capabilities.

    This is the first time the GoPro app has received an update where it is offering mobile video editing. GoPro app users will notice design updates, and a more user-friendly UI.

    The update also brings new storytelling experience by improving Quik Story multi-clip workflow. This improvement will identify highlighted moments in your footage and suggest story compilation automatically. Users can select footages and photos from recently-shot GoPro content and from media library as well.

    With the new update, the GoPro app also receives more than 20 filter options. You can use these filters individually on all the clips which you have added on the timeline. Besides, the update also removes the draft limitation, which means now QuikStory video will remain in an always-editable format so that users can make changes any time.

    How To Edit Videos Using GoPro App

    • First, you need to download and install the app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
    • Once it's done, open the app where you can see four icons at the bottom of the screen.
    • Select the second one, which is the Quick Story video editor.
    • Now you have to click on the shooting flap icon on the bottom right side of the UI.
    • This will take you to the gallery section from where you can add videos and images for editing.
    • Once you are done with selecting the footage, you can see a timeline where all the videos and images are aligned.
    • Now you can edit the footages by applying filters, adding ambience music, transactions.
    • Once you're done with the editing, tap on the save option and you are all set to go.
    • You can also save the clip to your phone, and share it directly on social media websites.

    Read More About: gopro app app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
