GoPro Hero 7 launch offers: Get discounts, cashback and EMI offers on Amazon.in

GoPro Hero 7 White:

The GoPro Hero7 White is the most affordable action camera among the all three variants launched. As mentioned earlier this variant comes with a price tag of Rs 19,000. However, users can get a discount of Rs 950. This lowers the price of the Hero7 White to Rs 18,050.

GoPro and Amazon are not offering any cashback on the purchase of Hero 7 White, however, users can get an Instant Discount of 5 percent on the purchases made using ICICI credit or debit cards for EMI.

There is also no cost EMI option available on Bajaj Fineserv EMI card and all other major credit cards. There is also an additional cashback of 10 percent up to Rs 50 by using BHIM UPI or Rupay cards. The Visa card holders will also get a 10 percent cashback up to Rs 100.

GoPro Hero7 Silver:

The GoPro Hero7 Silver is the mid-range variant of the newly introduced Hero7 lineup. Users can get a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on purchasing the Hero7 Silver along with an Instant Discount of 5 percent on the purchases made using ICICI credit or debit cards for EMI.

Users will also get a no-cost EMI on Bajaj Fineserv EMI card and all other major credit cards. There is also a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 50 on UPI or RuPay cards, and 10 percent of cashback up to Rs 100 on using the Visa cards.

Following the discounts and cashback the prices of the GoPro Hero7 Silver comes down to Rs 25,600.

GoPro Hero7 Black:

This is the top-end variant of the Hero7 action camera. As we mentioned earlier that this variant comes with a price tag of Rs 37,000 and users can get Rs 1,500 cashback on the purchase of Hero 7 Black. There is also a 5 percent Instant Discount on the purchases made using ICICI credit or debit cards for EMI.

There is also a No cost EMI available on Bajaj Fineserv EMI card, and all other major credit cards. Users will also get a 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 50 using UPI or RuPay cards, and 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 100 on the purchases made using a Visa debit, credit or ATM card. In addition to the aforementioned offers users will also get a free Shorty mini extension pole and tripod which is worth Rs 3,900 with the Hero7 Black on Amazon.

Conclusion:

The GoPro Hero is undeniably the best action camera which is available in the market. The latest addition in the action camera range is the Hero7 lineup. The GoPro Hero7 packs some advanced set of features which makes it the most advanced action camera available today. Users can avail the above-mentioned offers which will make it a perfect deal for them. If you are interested in purchasing a new action camera, you can always check out the offers before finalizing a deal.