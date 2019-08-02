Hike Sticker Chat Gets Auto Backup And Web – All You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

Hike Sticker Chat, an instant online messaging app has announced its latest features called Auto Backup and Web. The platform was launched in April 2019 and currently gained over 1 million weekly active users. The app comes with more than 55 million stickers being exchanged weekly. The new Auto Backup feature implies several add-ons in terms of ease, experience, and privacy.

Through this new feature, users can access chats and media files anytime. Users also have the option of migrating files from Android to iOS and vice versa without performing manual backup and restore process.

The Auto Backup feature allows users to transfer and access their data from one device to another. The process is automatic, and users data is available as soon as they log back into the platform using the same number. This also consumes no extra data.

The company has also introduced a Hike Web for PC browers in a beta form. It is similar to Whatapp and other online messaging apps. With this, users can directly access their chats without even connecting their smartphone with a PC or laptops.

This also cuts down on excess data usage and preserves the device's battery. The company claims that Hike Web is scheduled to receive updates every two weeks, to improve the messaging experience. The platform has also upgraded its encryption to 128-bit AES and 2048-bit RSA which is one step away from military-grade encryption.

