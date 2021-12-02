Here’s How To Book An Uber Ride On WhatsApp News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In an interesting development, the ride-hailing service Uber and the instant messaging platform WhatsApp entered into a partnership in India. Going by the same, customers can book a cab using Uber's official WhatsApp chatbot. Notably, this feature was built on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Initially, this service to book a Uber via WhatsApp will be rolled out in Lucknow as a pilot. Later, it will expand to other Indian cities. It is possible for users to book cars, motorcycles and autos using this feature.

Uber-WhatsApp Partnership

It is quite interesting to know that both Uber and WhatsApp have teamed for cab bookings. Notably, the instant messaging app owned by Meta is the most popular one in its category in India. It has more than 400 million users in the country. With this integration, these users will be able to book a cab or auto without downloading the Uber app.

Users can carry out all that they do on the Uber app via the WhatsApp chatbot. It is possible to book a ride, make payment, check the trip receipt and more. For now, this feature to book a ride via the chatbot on the messaging app is available only in English. It will support the Indian regional languages soon but Uber is yet to confirm the exact launch timeline.

This service to book a Uber via WhatsApp is available for both new and existing users who have registered with Uber using a single number. When the user books a ride using the messaging platform, they will get the same safety-centric features and insurance coverage as the trips that they book directly via the Uber app. It will still show the name of the driver and the license plate of the vehicle as soon as the user decides the book the ride via WhatsApp.

Furthermore, users can track the location of the driver before reaching the pickup point. Also, users can talk to the driver using a masked number to maintain anonymity. During the drive, if the users hit the emergency option, they will get an inbound call from the customer support team of Uber. Also, Uber riders can access the safety line number until 30 minutes after the trip ends.

How To Book An Uber Ride On WhatsApp

If you want to use this feature to book a Uber ride via WhatsApp by chatting using the chatbot, then you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to message the business account number of Uber via WhatsApp.

Step 2: Now, you need to scan a QR code.

Step 3: You will get a link that will direct you to the Uber WhatsApp chat. Click on this link and continue the chat on the messaging app.

For now, Uber has not revealed the exact WhatsApp chatbot number that users need to contact to book a cab or auto. Customers who begin the conversation with Uber via WhatsApp will be prompted to provide their pickup and drop locations. Also, they will be notified when the driver might arrive at the pickup point alongside the fare via WhatsApp.

