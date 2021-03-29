How To Download And Send Holi Stickers On WhatsApp News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Today, everyone is busy celebrating the festival of colors, Holi amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis. As it is not advisable to go out in the public and celebrate this festival with your family and friends due to the rising COVID-19 cases, you can take the digital route. You can share your wishes on WhatsApp and stay safe.

Being one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, WhatsApp lets users share GIFs and stickers to wish their loved ones on any occasion. Likewise, you can choose to send Holi wishes in the form of WhatsApp stickers. Check out how to download and send Holi stickers on WhatsApp from here.

How To Download Holi Stickers On WhatsApp

Notably, WhatsApp does not offer any stickers related to festivals. So, you need to download third-party apps on your Android smartphone to get the Holi stickers on WhatsApp. Here's how to download the best Holi stickers on WhatsApp. Do keep in mind that there is no sticker support on WhatsApp for iOS for now. However, you can still get send the stickers that others have sent you.

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for WhatsApp Holi stickers.

Step 3: Download the app named 'Holi Stickers for WhatsApp - WAStickers'.

How To Send Holi Stickers On WhatsApp

Once you have installed the app, follow these steps to send Holi stickers on WhatsApp on your Android device.

Step 1: Open the app you downloaded and tap on + option on the sticker tab.

Step 2: Select the sticker you want to send and tap on the + at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: On clicking on the sticker pack, you will get to see all the stickers it contains.

Step 5: Just click on the Add button to add the Holi sticker pack to WhatsApp.

Step 6: Open the contact or group you want to wish and click on the sticker from the new pack you downloaded.

You will be able to see all the stickers in the downloaded pack by clicking on the search bar at the bottom and going to the Sticker icon.

