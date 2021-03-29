ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Download And Send Holi Stickers On WhatsApp

    By
    |

    Today, everyone is busy celebrating the festival of colors, Holi amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis. As it is not advisable to go out in the public and celebrate this festival with your family and friends due to the rising COVID-19 cases, you can take the digital route. You can share your wishes on WhatsApp and stay safe.

    How To Download And Send Holi Stickers On WhatsApp

     

    Being one of the most popular instant messaging platforms, WhatsApp lets users share GIFs and stickers to wish their loved ones on any occasion. Likewise, you can choose to send Holi wishes in the form of WhatsApp stickers. Check out how to download and send Holi stickers on WhatsApp from here.

    How To Download Holi Stickers On WhatsApp

    Notably, WhatsApp does not offer any stickers related to festivals. So, you need to download third-party apps on your Android smartphone to get the Holi stickers on WhatsApp. Here's how to download the best Holi stickers on WhatsApp. Do keep in mind that there is no sticker support on WhatsApp for iOS for now. However, you can still get send the stickers that others have sent you.

    • Step 1: Go to Google Play Store.
    • Step 2: Search for WhatsApp Holi stickers.
    • Step 3: Download the app named 'Holi Stickers for WhatsApp - WAStickers'.

    How To Send Holi Stickers On WhatsApp

    Once you have installed the app, follow these steps to send Holi stickers on WhatsApp on your Android device.

    • Step 1: Open the app you downloaded and tap on + option on the sticker tab.
    • Step 2: Select the sticker you want to send and tap on the + at the top right corner of the screen.
    • Step 4: On clicking on the sticker pack, you will get to see all the stickers it contains.
    • Step 5: Just click on the Add button to add the Holi sticker pack to WhatsApp.
    • Step 6: Open the contact or group you want to wish and click on the sticker from the new pack you downloaded.

    You will be able to see all the stickers in the downloaded pack by clicking on the search bar at the bottom and going to the Sticker icon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    Story first published: Monday, March 29, 2021, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X