Careplix Vitals App Monitors Blood Oxygen: How To Download And Use News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases across India has instilled the importance of taking care of our health. In recent years, many developers all over the world have come up with various fitness-centric applications that help us measure our vital health statistics including heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation levels, and more. Now, a new app called Careplix Vitals has gained traction.

The Careplix Vitals app was developed by US-based Careplix Healthcare and India-based CareNow Healthcare. The app can remotely monitor vital stats including heart rate, respiration rate, and oxygen saturation (SpO2).

Eventually, users can get to know their oxygen saturation without investing in an oximeter or a smartphone or fitness band with the SpO2 sensor. Given that there is a massive demand for oximeters, which is sometimes not available for buyers, especially in rural regions, this app will be an effective alternative.

How To Download Careplix Vitals

The Careplix Vitals app is available for download via both Android and iOS devices. Let's check out how to download the app for Android and iOS from here.

Download Careplix Vitals for Android: The Careplix Vitals app for Android is yet to be made available on the Google Play Store. You need to visit the official website of Careplix Vitals and download the APK file. To download this APK file, you need to click on the Android download option on the website.

Download Careplix Vitals for iOS: Then Careplix Vitals app is listed on the Apple App Store for download. So, you can just search for the app and click on the option that was developed by Carenow Healthcare Private Limited. Just tap on the Install button on opening the link to the Careplix Vitals app and install it on your iOS device.

How To Use Careplix Vitals App

To enable these, the users have to place their index finger on the rear camera of their smartphone and cover the camera and flashlight completely. Now, users have to start the scan and wait for it to be completed. Once the scan is done, users can check their respiration rate, heart rate and oxygen saturation levels.

Best Mobiles in India