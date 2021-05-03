Important Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying Pulse Oximeters Features oi-Vivek

Given the current scenario, a pulse oximeter is one tiny gadget that every household should have. It can measure the blood oxygen level in real-time, indicating the patient's condition and if they need external oxygen support. This gadget sits on a finger and can easily measure the oxygen saturation in just a few seconds and the same will be showcased on the digital display in no time.

The price of the pulse oximeter has skyrocketed over the last few months, for both online and offline stores. However, it is still one of the easiest ways to measure parameters like blood oxygen level and some of these gadgets also support real-time heart rate monitor. If you are yet to buy a pulse oximeter, then here are some of the parameters to consider getting the best pulse oximeter.

Pulse Oximeter's Battery Life Should Be Good

Most pulse oximeters are powered by either AAA or AA batteries and it is good to consider the possible battery life of a device, and how long can it last on a single pair of batteries. Look for a product, which should offer around 20 hours of battery life, and consider getting a pulse oximeter that can automatically turn off, when the device is not in use.

Should Support Data Transfer

If you are planning to get a high-end pulse oximeter, then another interesting feature to consider is the support for data transfer to a computer using the USB port. This allows users to have all the data saved in an external device, which can be shared with medical professionals online.

Pulse Oximeter With Splash Proof Build Quality

Some of the pulse oximeters are also splash resistant, ensuring the device does not get spoiled if the device comes in contact with sweat or water. Hence, getting a pulse oximeter with a splash-proof design is also important.

Affordable And Decent Pricing

One can get a pulse oximeter for less than Rs. 1000, while some of the high-end pulse oximeters cost more than Rs. 5000. So, depending on your budget, you can get the one that fits your bill. To make sure that it works properly, try measuring the oxygen level on the new oximeter and compare it with the one that your friend or the family might have.

The device should show less than two percent difference, which explains the sensitivity and accuracy of your pulse oximeter. Also make sure that the pulse oximeter is US FDA approved, which ensures that the device can offer accurate data in most use cases. Here are some of the best pulse oximeters available on Amazon India, which offers some of the aforementioned features.

