    How To Reset UPI PIN In Google Pay

    During the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic, many people starting using the digital payment services. One of the popular payment services is Google Pay and it is used commonly to send and receive money to friends, make payments to merchants and more.

    How To Reset UPI PIN In Google Pay

     

    Google Pay is an UPI service that lets users make payments via an UPI PIN. Whenever you add a bank account to the payment service, you will be asked to set an UPI PIN. Notably, this PIN can be changed or reset whenever users want to. If you are looking forward to change or reset the UPI PIN on Google Pay, then you can follow the steps below.

    How To Change UPI PIN In Google Pay

    Follow the steps below to change UPI PIN in Google Pay.

    • Step 1: Firstly, open Google Pay on your smartphone.
    • Step 2: Click on the profile photo at the top left corner of the screen.
    • Step 3: Tap 'Bank Account' in the new page that opens.
    • Step 4: Select the specific bank account that you wish to edit.
    • Step 5: Tap on the option with three dots.
    • Step 6: Select the option, 'Change UPI PIN'.
    • Step 7: Create new PIN for further UPI transactions.
    • Step 8: Re-enter the same UPI PIN to confirm it.

    If you enter a wrong UPI PIN for over three times, then you cannot do any transaction for 24 hours. In that case, you can reset the UPI PIN in Google Pay. To do so, you will need the debit card corresponding to the specific bank account.

    How To Reset UPI PIN In Google Pay

    Follow the steps below to reset UPI PIN in Google Pay.

    • Step 1: Firstly, open Google Pay on your smartphone.
    • Step 2: Click on the profile photo at the top left corner of the screen.
    • Step 3: Tap 'Bank Account' in the new page that opens.
    • Step 4: Select the specific bank account that you wish to edit.
    • Step 5: Click on Forgot UPI PIN.
    • Step 6: Key in the last 6 digits of your debit card number and its expiry date.
    • Step 7: Create new PIN for further UPI transactions.
    • Step 8: Enter the OTP you received by SMS.
    • That's it! Your UPI PIN in Google Pay has been reset.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
