New Google Pay App Introduced With Features Like Plex, Redesigned Logo

Google had sent out virtual invites to an event that would bring in the new and improved Google Pay app. And now, we have a refreshed Google Pay app available in the US starting today. Apart from the redesign, Google has also brought in several new features that bring in several financial services under one roof.

What's New?

Starting with the design, there's a new logo - which is quite similar to the Google Pay logo we have in India. The present Google Pay logo we have in India uses all the primary colors of blue, green, yellow, and red - and shows two wallets clutched together. The new logo that is available in the US is very similar to this one.

Additionally, the redesigned Google Pay app will show the top and most frequent contacts/transactions on top of the home page. Plus, there's a new feature where one can have group conversations that can be used for roommates sharing bills and rent. Apart from this, Google Pay now allows users to order food directly from the app at over 100,000 restaurants.

Google Pay also integrates gas and parking fees within the apps. One can also shop at select brands like Target, Burger King, and so on within the Google Pay app. Presently, this feature isn't available in India. For now, we can only pay via Google Pay while ordering food at other apps like Zomato and Swiggy.

New Google Pay App, New Features

More importantly, Google has brought in Plex on the Google Pay app. Plex is the mobile-first bank account that's integrated into the app. This means you can even create bank accounts using the Plex feature on Google Pay. Of course, the bank account won't be created at Google, but with a partner bank where there are no monthly fees, overdraft fees, or even a minimum balance requirement.

For now, Citi and Stanford Credit Union Banks have partnered with Google Pay Plex, which is set to rollout next year. The new Google Pay app features might take a while for a global rollout, which might benefit countries like India to expand the digital money landscape.

