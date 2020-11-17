How To Pay Electricity Bills Via Google Pay On Smartphones Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The online mode of payment has seen a boom in the recent times. Several online payment platforms took up the charge and became a hit amongst the masses. Google Pay tops the charts when it comes to the Digital UPI payment apps in India. This UPI app allows you to make payments at merchants, pay online bills, and also transfer money directly to bank accounts. We have shared several tips and tricks on Google Pay usage. This time we will be helping you with paying electricity bills via Google Pay on smartphones. Check out the steps below:

How To Pay Electricity Bill Via Google Pay On Smartphones

Making payments via Google Pay isn't much of a task. You just need a few taps on right places to get done with the digital transactions easily. As mentioned earlier, we are guiding you on how to pay your electricity bills via Google Pay on smartphones. We are taking Android smartphones for reference. However, you can also pay you electricity bills using Google Pay on Apple devices.

Step 1: Download And Install Google Pay from Google Play Store. If you already have the app installed open it.

Step 2: Make sure you have an active bank account and UPI ID in this digital payment apps.

Step 3: At the bottom of the screen, locate the "+ New payment" option. Click on that.

Step 4: You will be taken to a new landing page where you will see some more payment options. Select the "Bill Payments" option.

Step 5: Now you will be presented with several bill payment options, but you need to select the 'Electricity' tab.

Step 6: Select the agency whose payment you want to make.

Step 7: Once you select the desired billing company, you will need to link your consumer account to finish up the payment process.

Step 8. Enter the amount you want to pay a bill and follow the standard payment procedure you do on this app.

