New Google Pay App For Android, iOS Launching Tonight: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pay has been one of the trending topics for the past few days in India, mainly for its Go India game. Now, Google has rolled out a teaser and invitation for the launch of the new Google Pay app.

New Google Pay App Coming Soon

Google Pay has been opening its door to support digital bank accounts for a while now. Plus, the rumor mill is bustling with news of an expansion. It looks like the revamped Google Pay app is going to hit the virtual world pretty soon, the teaser video from the company suggests.

The video, which invites users across the globe to attend the announcement, also talks about the redesigned app built to "help you improve your relationship with money". The event tagline syncs with previous reports about Google Pay working with digital-first banking accounts. It was reported that such bank accounts were being created to be accessed primarily via the app.

The improved app will be coming to both Android and iOS, starting in the US. A global rollout is expected in the following weeks. The 'Say Hello to the new Google Pay' event is scheduled to start at 9:27 AM Pacific Time, which is around 11 PM tonight in India.

New Google Pay App: What To Expect

If true, the digital-only bank account via Google Pay will further boost expansion. Presently, the app is mainly based on NFC payments. The expansion will push Google Pay in personal finance and personal banking. Additionally, there are talks of Google Card - a co-branded debit card linked with the Google Pay app in development.

Particularly for India, the expanded Google Pay app and services might further boost the digital transaction specter here. Presently, the India digital payments scenario is in its infancy and dominant only in tier-I and II cities. The expansion into personal finance and banking will widen the scope for digital payments in the country. For now, these are mere speculations as we'll know more at the event tonight.

Best Mobiles in India