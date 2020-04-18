ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Google Card To Change Our Financial Transactions Globally

    By
    |

    When Apple launched the Apple Card, it was one of the least expected tech products that was meant to help Apple customers make smarter financial decisions, but in essence, was a cash-back credit card. Now, Google is playing out a similar move with a product called the Google Card, which is dubbed as the 'smart debit card'.

    Google Card: What Is It?
     

    Google Card: What Is It?

    A report from TechCrunch notes that a few concepts are similar to the Apple Card, but the Google Card is mainly a debit card. Like the Apple Card, this is also a physical card that also works as a virtual card in the Google Pay app. The key feature here is the integrated and detailed financial tracking.

    Google Card: How Does It Look?

    Google Card: How Does It Look?

    Some of the leaked images of the upcoming Google Card reveal a white card with the logo of Google and the partnered bank. There is also the logo of Visa, indicating that it could run on the Visa network, but a few other networks could be included. There is also a blue and green dotted pattern on the Google Card.

    Google Card: How Does It Work?

    Like any debit card, the Google Card will also be linked to a checking bank account, allowing users to check their account balance, track their purchases, add money to it, lock it, and a few other features. The report notes that Google Card is co-branded with partners like CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union.

    Google Card
     

    Apart from the physical card, the app experience could set the Google Card apart. The app is said to show recent transactions with merchants along with the date details. Since this is from Google, we can expect a lot of information like the location of purchase on Google Maps and so on.

    Also, if the Google Card is lost of theft is suspected, the user can lock the card immediately from the app. Since it also functions as a virtual card, it will remain active as it has a different number from the physical card. The Google Card app also has a few notification options and privacy controls.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news google google pay apps
    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X