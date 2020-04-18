New Google Card To Change Our Financial Transactions Globally

Google Card: What Is It?

A report from TechCrunch notes that a few concepts are similar to the Apple Card, but the Google Card is mainly a debit card. Like the Apple Card, this is also a physical card that also works as a virtual card in the Google Pay app. The key feature here is the integrated and detailed financial tracking.

Google Card: How Does It Look?

Some of the leaked images of the upcoming Google Card reveal a white card with the logo of Google and the partnered bank. There is also the logo of Visa, indicating that it could run on the Visa network, but a few other networks could be included. There is also a blue and green dotted pattern on the Google Card.

Google Card: How Does It Work?

Like any debit card, the Google Card will also be linked to a checking bank account, allowing users to check their account balance, track their purchases, add money to it, lock it, and a few other features. The report notes that Google Card is co-branded with partners like CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union.

Apart from the physical card, the app experience could set the Google Card apart. The app is said to show recent transactions with merchants along with the date details. Since this is from Google, we can expect a lot of information like the location of purchase on Google Maps and so on.

Also, if the Google Card is lost of theft is suspected, the user can lock the card immediately from the app. Since it also functions as a virtual card, it will remain active as it has a different number from the physical card. The Google Card app also has a few notification options and privacy controls.