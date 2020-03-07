Google Pay Removes Important Feature On Android Due To Increased Load News oi-Vivek

Just hours after RBI placed a moratorium on Yes Bank, PhonePe stopped working in India. Now, Google Pay is also facing some issues. According to the latest tweet from Google Pay India's official account, the 'check balance' feature has been removed on Android smartphones due to increased load on UPI.

The company has sent an official statement regarding the same as well. However, the check balance feature is working for iPhones. The company has confirmed that the feature will be coming back to Android smartphones shortly.

Do note that, this does not affect the actual functionality of Google Pay and one can continue to send or receive money without any issue. After this update, we tried to send money from an Android smartphone and we did not face any issue whatsoever.

Due to increased load on UPI, we are temporarily turning off the 'check account balance' feature. It will be back shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience.



You will still be able to make all payments on Google Pay as you normally do. — Google Pay India (@GooglePayIndia) March 6, 2020

As you can clearly see on the screenshot, the 'check balance' feature is available on an iPhone and the same is missing from Android phone. This means you won't be able to check the real-time balance of your bank balance through Google Pay. However, one can use net-banking or the official app from the specific bank to do the same.

Google Pay has not given any time frame on when the feature will be back, and the company does apologize for causing inconvenience.

What Could Be The Reason?

PhonePe services started working again in India in just a couple of hours. However, a lot of users might have migrated from PhonePe to Google Pay at that critical hour, which might have caused a surge of users on Google Pay.

As a majority of users in India use an Android smartphone, it is a smart move from Google to remove this feature just from Android smartphones, as it can defend itself saying that the feature will not go anywhere as it is available on iPhones.

