    Apple starts issuing Apple Card to its employees: Here is the first look at the Apple Card

    The Apple Card does look premium

    Just a few months before, Apple launched Apple Card, a credit card made for Apple enthusiasts, and now, the company has started to ship the credit card for Apple employees.

    Apple starts issuing Apple Card to its employees: First look

     

    According to Ben Geskin, some of the Apple employees have started to receive the Apple Credit Card and to protect their privacy, Geskin has changed the original name on the card to Ben Geskin.

    What is the Apple Card?

    Apple Card is a credit card (both virtual and physical) available for iPhone users in the select country. Using Apple Card, one can shop online, online, and even on Apple App Store, where one can get flat 3% off on all the purchases made on Apple App Store.

    Apple Card has been created in collaboration with Goldsman Sachs Bank and Master Cards. Unlike most of the credit cards (made using plastic or fiber), and Apple Card is made using 100% metal, that too with the precious and durable titanium, which makes it a unique credit card.

    By the looks of it, the Apple Card looks clean and classy. Unlike most of the credit cards, there is no serial number or the expiry date, just a chip, which can be used to make payments at brick and mortar stores.

    The minimal design is definitely one of the highlights of the Apple Card. To pair an Apple Card with your iPhone, unlock your phone and hold it in front of the card, and the iPhone will automatically pair with the card, similar to the AirPods pairing process.

     

    Learn more about the Apple Card here

    As of now, there is no way for users to get the Apple Card, which will be added into the Apple Pay app in the coming days. Apple is no more a hardware company, as, the company has launched a lot of value-added services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News, and the Apple Card.

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 7:56 [IST]
