Apple Special Event for Apple TV streaming service launch: Watch the live stream here News oi-Vivek Apple is most likely to announce a new web series directed by Steven Spielberg

Apple recently announced the second-gen Apple AirPods, all new Apple iPad Air and the Apple iPad Mini. Now, the company is all set for one of the biggest launch events of 2019, where Apple is expected to launch the Apple TV streaming service.

For those who don't know, Apple TV streaming service will be similar to Netflix or Amazon Prime Videos, where one can watch a ton of content on the web. Just like Netflix, Apple is expected to partner with different studios to get the latest content, and the company is most likely to release Apple TV exclusive titles.

How to watch live streaming of Apple's launch event?

The presentation will begin at 10:30 PM (IST) in India and 10:00 AM (PT) in the US, directly from the Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino, CA. The presentation will be live streamed on the Apple official website, and users can access the same from Safari, Chrome, or Firefox web browsers.

Click on this link to live to stream the Apple's 2019 launch event.

Apple TV streaming service expected features

As Apple has already launched a bunch of hardware products (iPad and AirPod), the company is most likely to launch newer products at the event, except for the next generation Apple TV setup box and the Apple TV streaming service.

Just like Netflix, Apple TV streaming service will be a premium offering, where a user has to pay monthly subscription fees to enjoy high-quality exclusive content from Apple. The company is most likely to launch a dedicated Apple TV streaming service app for Android and iOS devices, which enables users to access all the content on their smartphones and tablets.

Apple TV streaming service is also expected to offer features like offline download, smart download, and quick switch between different resolutions to provide the best user experience at all the time. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about Apple TV streaming service.