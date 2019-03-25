ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Apple Special Event for Apple TV streaming service launch: Watch the live stream here

    Apple is most likely to announce a new web series directed by Steven Spielberg

    By
    |

    Apple recently announced the second-gen Apple AirPods, all new Apple iPad Air and the Apple iPad Mini. Now, the company is all set for one of the biggest launch events of 2019, where Apple is expected to launch the Apple TV streaming service.

    Apple Special Event for Apple TV streaming service launch

     

    For those who don't know, Apple TV  streaming service will be similar to Netflix or Amazon Prime Videos, where one can watch a ton of content on the web. Just like Netflix, Apple is expected to partner with different studios to get the latest content, and the company is most likely to release Apple TV exclusive titles.

    How to watch live streaming of Apple's launch event?

    The presentation will begin at 10:30 PM (IST) in India and 10:00 AM (PT) in the US, directly from the Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino, CA. The presentation will be live streamed on the Apple official website, and users can access the same from Safari, Chrome, or Firefox web browsers.

    Click on this link to live to stream the Apple's 2019 launch event.

    Apple TV streaming service expected features

    As Apple has already launched a bunch of hardware products (iPad and AirPod), the company is most likely to launch newer products at the event, except for the next generation Apple TV setup box and the Apple TV streaming service.

    Just like Netflix, Apple TV streaming service will be a premium offering, where a user has to pay monthly subscription fees to enjoy high-quality exclusive content from Apple. The company is most likely to launch a dedicated Apple TV streaming service app for Android and iOS devices, which enables users to access all the content on their smartphones and tablets.

    Apple TV streaming service is also expected to offer features like offline download, smart download, and quick switch between different resolutions to provide the best user experience at all the time. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about Apple TV streaming service.

    Read More About: apple tv apple news
    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue