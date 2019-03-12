"It's Show Time": Apple announces a launch event on the 25th of March News oi-Vivek Apple is expected to launch Apple TV streaming service and 7th Gen iPad

Happy news for Apple enthusiasts, as the company is all set for the first launch event of 2019. "It's Show Time" is Apple's upcoming product launch event, scheduled to happen on the 25th of March 2019.

The event is scheduled to happen on the 25th of March @ Steve Jobs Theatres Cupertino. Apple is using the same tagline that the company used in 2006 (at the time of launching the first Apple TV).

According to rumors and speculations, Apple is most likely to launch the most anticipated Apple TV streaming service to compete against the prime Video' of Amazon and Netflix. Apple is most likely to resurrect Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stores and other trending tv series from the 90s.

Along with the Apple television service, the company is expected to launch next-generation Apple EarPods with a new set of affordable iPads.

The 2nd Gen Apple EarPods are expected to support wireless fast charging, capable of charging from 0 to 100% in just 15%. The EarPods are also expected to come in different colors with improved audio and connectivity features compared to the original Apple EarPods.

Next-gen Apple iPad

The next-gen Apple iPad is expected to come with a similar form factor as of the 6th Gen Apple iPad with upgraded internals. Unlike the latest iPad Pro lineup, the 7th Gen Apple iPad might not feature the top of the line Apple A12x Bionic chipset or the sophisticated FaceID for the biometric face unlock.

The 7th Gen iPad is expected to come with the Apple A11 Bionic chipset with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of storage on the base variant. The 7th Gen iPad is expected to carry a similar price tag as of the 6th Gen iPad (starting from $349 or Rs Rs 28,000).

Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the upcoming launch event from Apple and what to expect from Apple's first launch event of 2019.