ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to share music from JioSaavn to Instagram and Facebook stories

    JioSaavn now enables users to share its catalogueof over 50 million songs to Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories. Know how to use this feature.

    By
    |

    JioSaavn have millions of active users across the globe, and the company claims it is the largest audio streaming platform for South Asian music and artists, and today the company has announced of a new "Share" option and integration with social media giants, Instagram and Facebook. With this feature user of JioSaavn can now share their music to both Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories, creating another mainstream channel for the amplification and discovery of Indian and South Asian music.

    How to share music from JioSaavn to Instagram and Facebook stories

     

    How to use this new feature

    To activate the new feature, users need to find a song, album, playlist or podcast on JioSaavn and click on the share option to share it on Instagram stories. One can add their choice of stickers or GIFs in the Stories camera and then the share as their own personal story.

    Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories each have more than 500 million daily actives worldwide as of January 2019.

    How to share music from JioSaavn to Instagram and Facebook stories

    "As the world's largest media companies and platforms continue to eye India's growing network of high-speed data subscribers, JioSaavn is committed to ensuring users receive a targeted premium social music experience that is culturally relevant and enjoyable," Jaikaran Sawhny, Chief Platform Officer, JioSaavn says.

    How to share music from JioSaavn to Instagram and Facebook stories

     

    He added, "Our integration with Instagram brings 50 million tracks in 16 languages to one of the most powerful social sharing platforms on the planet, inspiring millions of JioSaavn users to celebrate and share their favorite Indian and International music with friends and followers."

    However, Apple users still need to wait a little bit because Facebook Stories on iOS is expected to launch soon.

    Read More About: jiosaavn facebook instagram app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue