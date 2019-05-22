How to share music from JioSaavn to Instagram and Facebook stories News oi-Karan Sharma JioSaavn now enables users to share its catalogueof over 50 million songs to Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories. Know how to use this feature.

JioSaavn have millions of active users across the globe, and the company claims it is the largest audio streaming platform for South Asian music and artists, and today the company has announced of a new "Share" option and integration with social media giants, Instagram and Facebook. With this feature user of JioSaavn can now share their music to both Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories, creating another mainstream channel for the amplification and discovery of Indian and South Asian music.

How to use this new feature

To activate the new feature, users need to find a song, album, playlist or podcast on JioSaavn and click on the share option to share it on Instagram stories. One can add their choice of stickers or GIFs in the Stories camera and then the share as their own personal story.

Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories each have more than 500 million daily actives worldwide as of January 2019.

"As the world's largest media companies and platforms continue to eye India's growing network of high-speed data subscribers, JioSaavn is committed to ensuring users receive a targeted premium social music experience that is culturally relevant and enjoyable," Jaikaran Sawhny, Chief Platform Officer, JioSaavn says.

He added, "Our integration with Instagram brings 50 million tracks in 16 languages to one of the most powerful social sharing platforms on the planet, inspiring millions of JioSaavn users to celebrate and share their favorite Indian and International music with friends and followers."

However, Apple users still need to wait a little bit because Facebook Stories on iOS is expected to launch soon.